The Spartans 0-2 Stenhousemuir: Gary Naysmith's men set new club record as they notch eleventh successive League Two win
That win, courtesy of goals either side of half-time from front pair Matty Yates and Matty Aitken, also ensured that the Warriors had created a new club record for victories in a row, with the Ochilview side having now gone a whopping 11 consecutive games without dropping a single point. That record stretched back to the 1960/61 campaign.
During that run, which stretches all the back to a Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of Highland League Brora Rangers back in October, Gary Naysmith’s men have also kept five clean sheets, conceding just six goals while scoring 23 times.
"It is a fantastic achievement,” boss Naysmith told the BBC post-match at Ainslie Park. “A lot of hard work has gone into it. In the end, it is due to the players, they have been different class all season long. We are doing the same every week. The basis for me is, with no disrespect to any other team, is that my group are fittest I have managed.
"They are part-time and I have been full-time but they are fittest. They have a great work ethic. If you have that then you have half a chance. It is just the next game now. The lads have taken 44 points from 48 points and that is incredible for League Two football.”
Stenhousemuir are now also just three wins away from matching the best ever consecutive fourth tier winning record – which was set by Gretna back during the 2004/05 campaign when they went on a 14-game winning league run. They are on a run which has only two losses in 16 outings in all competitions.