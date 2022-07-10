'The performance wasn't what I was looking for' - McGlynn on Premier Sports Cup opener

The match lacked any real quality and the Bairns struggled to create any chances, with Sean Mackie going closest on the day with a long range effort crashing off the bar.

In the shoot out after the 0-0 draw, PJ Morrison saved Jaze Kabia’s effort to allow Brad McKay to score a winning penalty to gain an extra point.

Speaking to the Herald, McGlynn said: “With regards to the group, getting two points helps rather than getting one but the performance wasn’t what I was looking for.

John McGlynn was frustrated with the display at Cappielow (Photos: Michael Gillen)

"The players were also disappointed. It was nowhere near the levels we produced in the pre-season friendlies.

"What we wanted to do was come here and try to put what we have been doing in pre-season into this match, but that didn’t happen.

"The pitch wasn’t great to be honest and you could see the ball sticking and players going down. They didn’t have it watered at all which made it difficult for the side trying to play football.

"The pitch fooled the players but you need to rise above that.

PJ Morrison saved Jaze Kabia's spot kick to secure a bonus point

"We didn’t move the ball quickly and we made bad decisions.

"But you don’t want to get down the route of excuses.

"It was frustrating and a learning curve for the guys in a competitive opener away from home against a team in the league above.”

Jai Quitongo was sent off for Dougie Imrie’s side while Liam Henderson was sent off for Falkirk in what was a fiesty affair.

Stephen McGinn captained the Bairns on his debut for the club

"I think both were red cards,” McGlynn said of the incidents.

"Our one was soft but Liam (Henderson) got himself into a bad position and situation and it was poor defending.

"We now miss him against Hibs and we could do without that. That area of pitch is where we are tight already and we could do with someone like him against them."He was out injured and plays in his first game and gets sent off, that was frustrating too.

"We got a clean sheet which was pleasing and we now move on to Hibs on Tuesday night now.

Former Falkirk loanee Jaze Kabia walks away after missing his penalty