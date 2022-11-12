'The goals were brilliant' - Falkirk manager John McGlynn hails his players for breaking down stubborn FC Edinburgh

Falkirk ace Ola Lawal shoots home opener against FC Edinburgh

Brilliant second half strikes by Ola Lawal and Leon McCann – the second an outstanding individual effort – moves the Bairns up to second place on 27 points from 15 games, five points behind leaders Dunfermline Athletic who dropped two points in a 2-2 home draw against Clyde.

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s never easy playing against a team like that who are sitting in and don’t have any interest in trying to win the game.

"They’re here for a 0-0 and Dunfermline have shown one or two others how to try and beat us.

Lawal celebrates his fine strike

"But today we had to be patient, we had to move the ball quickly and the guys get all the credit possible to go their way because that’s not easty playing against that type of defensive block.

"We had to stick at it and there were moments where, even in the first half, where we could have capitalised earlier than we did.

"But the players were magnificent today regarding that.

"They (Edinburgh) showed no attacking intent today so we had to break them down.

Leon McCann cuts inside before shooting home wonder goal past Edinburgh defender Liam Fontaine (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"Thankfully that’s what we did. Two really, really good goals individually.

"I thought Ola Lawal was different class today. He had to wait his time, he had to get up to fitness.

"He showed today the quality that he’s got, I’m delighted for him.

"And Leon’s been really, really good all season. A great individual goal from him.

McCann celebrates brilliant strike with his team-mates

"Nicky (Falkirk goalkeeper Hogarth) had nothing to do. He could have sat in the house.

"I’m delighted that we got a clean sheet at long last as well. We’ve not had enough clean sheets.

"To win a game 2-0 is very, very professional. At the same time, we had to be patient, we had to pass the ball and then eventually open them up."

After a pre-match Remembrance Day wreath-laying tribute in the centre circle for all those who have lost their lives during war, Falkirk dominated the match as they enjoyed 61% possession and had 16 goal attempts to Edinburgh’s five.

Coll Donaldson and Nicky Hogarth applaud fans at end

Falkirk showed positive early play in the first half when Lawal played in Callumn Morrison whose shot was blocked by a defender.

The under siege visitors had a scare when ex-Falkirk keeper Robbie Mutch’s clearance struck Edinburgh defender Allan Delferriere on the back but just evaded Bairns forward Rumarn Burrell in the penalty box.

Aidan Nesbitt headed over a fine Morrison cross from the right as the hosts’ dominance continued, before a Falkirk penalty shout for Kyle Jacobs’ challenge on Gary Oliver was ignored.

Lawal – Falkirk’s most effective player in the opening 45 minutes – had a long range left footed shot saved by Mutch before Coll Donaldson’s great free-kick from distance was turned round the post by the away custodian.

John McGlynn’s side's attacking dominance continued with Liam Henderson’s effort again stopped by Mutch after the ball had been played in following a short corner routine between Nesbitt and Burrell.

After a goalless first half, Falkirk went one up on 52 minutes when Lawal showed trickery to go past a defender before shooting home from outside the box via a deflection.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn with his opposite number Alan Maybury

After a delay in play when Donaldson took the ball in his face at point blank range, Edinburgh’s Callum Crane barged his way through towards Hogarth’s goal in a rare foray but his shot was deflected over.

Lawal shot wide with his left foot before McCann’s 67th-minute cross from the left found Morrison at the back post but he blasted over.

McCann’s outstanding strike came on 83 minutes when he cut in from the left wing, beat a defender and shot home brilliantly with his right foot.

Falkirk almost added a third goal in injury time when Brad McKay headed against the Edinburgh bar after Craig McGuffie’s inswinging free-kick from the right.

"Leon’s strike was a wonder goal," McGlynn added. “He’s obviously seen something opening up and he’s gone for it.

"We’ve seen him on a couple of runs this season, similar but not the end product that he’s produced today.

"He’s sometimes gone so far then passed it or on an odd occasion lost it.

"But today he’s gone all the way, it’s continued to open up for him, he’s come inside, the goal’s gaping and he’s slotted it away.

"I couldn’t be happier for him. It’s very similar to the goal big Ryan Williamson scored earlier in the season against Peterhead.

"So I’m just saying to Leon that Ryan scored 13, 14 games ago, any chance Leon that you can get another goal like this quicker?

"And I think the central defenders were excellent too. I think they deserve a clean sheet because they have been doing so well.

"Maybe making the odd error and getting punished in games. Today there weren’t any errors and we kept a clean sheet very comfortably.”

On cutting the gap to Dunfermline to five points, McGlynn said: “As I say all the time we’ve got to look after ourselves.

"If results go for you somewhere else then you look at it at 5 o’clock and that’s fair enough.

"We now have to enjoy tonight, enjoy the weekend and then back in we need to focus on Clyde (Falkirk’s away opponents in the league next Saturday), who’ve obviously done well today against Dunfermline who it’s taken two penalties to get them a point.

"We understand it’s a new manager (Jim Duffy) and they’ll have a new manager bounce so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Falkirk: Hogarth, McGinn, Henderson, Donaldson, Morrison, Nesbitt, McCann, Oliver, Burrell, Lawal, McKay.

Subs: Martin, Hetherington, Alegria, McGuffie, Yeats, Ross, Sneddon, Mackie, Kennedy.

FC Edinburgh: Mutch, Hamilton, See, Handling, Robertson, Jacobs, Fontaine, Murray, Delferriere, Craigen, Crane.

Subs: Ramsbottom, McIntyre, Shanley, Brydon, Johnson.

Referee: Steven Kirkland

Crowd: 3705

Wreaths were laid beside iconic Brockville gate pre-match