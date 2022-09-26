'The game had everything' - Camelon Juniors boss Johnny Harvey assesses thrilling 3-3 home derby draw against Dunipace

Camelon Juniors v Dunipace; 24/09/2022; Falkirk; Falkirk Falkirk District; Scotland; East of Scotland FL First Division Camelon goal

The incredible East of Scotland League first division encounter at Carmuirs Park saw Camelon take a 1-0 half-time advantage thanks to Mati Zata’s opportunist strike.

Things got better for the home side when Kieran Anderson’s looping header made it 2-0, but a sensational late fightback saw ’Pace go 3-2 ahead courtesy of goals by Liam McCrorie and David Grant (2).

One final twist in the dying seconds resulted in Chris Kelly scrambling the ball home for Camelon after some dodgy defending in the away rearguard.

After the equaliser went in for 3-3, home goalkeeper Darren Dolan was red carded for gesturing at the Dunipace bench.

“Obviously when you are 3-2 down with a minute or so to go I was delighted that we managed to get a point,” Camelon manager Johnny Harvey told the Falkirk Herald.

"But I’m also disappointed that we were 2-0 up and we had an opportunity to go 3-0 ahead and didn’t take it.

"So it was frustrating but, to be fair, I thought over the piece a draw was probably a fair result.

"It was a good game and the supporters couldn’t argue that they didn’t get their money’s worth on Saturday.

"The game had everything. It had penalty claims turned down, it had big chances, goals, a sending off, an animated crowd with a good atmosphere about the place.

"The only thing it didn’t have was a Camelon win but I think fans would go away having seen glimpses of things that they liked about our team and obviously the game of football was very enjoyable.

"But we just need to tidy up a couple of wee things.

"Obviously game management being one of them. When you are 2-0 up you don’t expect to be basically in the jaws of defeat later.”

On the red card for Dolan, Harvey added: “That was in retaliation for the abuse that we took when they went 3-2 up.

"It was a bit of tit for tat. Our one was spotted and theirs wasn’t.”

The draw leaves Camelon 14th in the table with four points from six league fixtures, with Harvey stressing that training this week has gone well in the aftermath of the action-packed derby.

He added: “I'm not disappointed with the effort or the quality that the players are showing.

"I think it’s just a wee bit of luck needed to go and get points.

"Our cup performances have been great. I don’t think our league form's been too bad although we’ve only got four points.

"After Wednesday (a home league game against Dunbar after we went to press) I think we will have played every team in the top six in our first seven games.

"We are all quite positive. We are looking forward to this week, another big week against two decent sides so everything is pretty upbeat and optimistic.”