'The feeling is that it is a no' - Falkirk interim boss Kenny Miller admits he is out of the running for the top job

Interim head coach Kenny Miller on the touchline at Firhill (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

After leading the team to a win, a draw and a defeat in his three matches in charge after the departure of Martin Rennie, the 69-time Scotland cap believes he had made progress with the group of players, but that he doubts he’ll the next head coach.

"I would love to be here, truth being told I would probably expect to not be,” he revealed to the Herald.

“We’ve had discussions around the role and I have made it clear I would love to do it and I believe I can take the club forward.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Morrison celebrates his late equaliser

“Over the last few weeks I really feel like I’ve got a brilliant response from the group.

“Continuing the work I have put in so far is what I would love to do and from the players I couldn’t ask for anything more.

“The demand on me over the past four and half months has been something I’ve thrived on, especially in the past few weeks.

“The feeling however is that it is probably a no.”

The Bairns support still turned out despite the match being a dead rubber

Rounding off the season with a 1-1 draw away to Queen’s Park, he was pleased to have seen the side come away with a point at Firhill.

Callumn Morrison’s late strike ensured the Bairns ended the campaign on some sort of high after Jai Quitongo put the hosts ahead in the first half.

“The performance was excellent and we came away with a point that was deserved, it should have been all three,” he said.

“It was dogged and hard working showing from the lads and considering the pitch condition, we played it correctly and got bodies around Anton Dowds.

Callumn Morrison strikes at goal to score after being fed in by Anton Dowds

“In that last half an hour, I saw everything that this side has to be, they put constant pressure onto the opponents outside their box.

“The goal was poor and the calls we made in that moment cost us, but outwith that we controlled the match.

“I can’t say anything bad about the players, they have given everything but the way the side have lost goals over the season has been unacceptable.”

He added: “It’s been square pegs in round holes. Gary Miller has played everywhere really over the past few weeks.

Jai Quitongo acrobatically celebrates putting the Spiders ahead

“Jaime Wilson played right back last weekend and it is a striker, then he was injured for this one.

“Paul Dixon is playing in a centre back pairing with Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, with our main partnership out.

“They both did so well today and the back four were brilliant. Leon McCann came in and played out his skin and Gary has worked his socks off.”

The ex-Rangers hitman does believe that whoever takes on the squad next season will have some talented players to work with.

He said: “I’m honest and there are a lot of good players here, but everyone has to look at themselves after this season.

“I mean coaches, players, board members, everyone.

“To finish a season in sixth place in League 1 for Falkirk is unacceptable.