The Falkirk Foundation lands vital funding for new community hub via Scottish FA & UK Government grassroots initiative

Sports clubs across the district and the UK are set to receive a share of over £11 million of funding, with Falkirk FC’s charity partner being handed £420,000 towards the £720,000 project.

As part of the continued drive to get more people active, the UK Government and the Scottish FA have kicked off the year by announcing over 40 projects across Scotland are benefitting from a share of the funding.

The foundation say the cash will go towards ‘a much needed’ building that will sit beside the community pitch at the Falkirk Stadium next to the Kevin McAllister Stand. Alongside the ‘Levelling Up’ funding, Sport Scotland and EB Scotland will also support the project.

“The facility is great and the pitch is great,” Derek Allison, chief executive officer of the foundation said. “The fact that we managed to get funding for the community pitch previously was great - but in terms of what we need for those using our pitch, we currently don’t have it.

“We have two portaloos as our only toilet facilities. This new hub will certainly bring that and it will make it a more viable option for many people who want to play football. We’ll have two changing rooms, two classrooms, accessible toilets and some office space. It is a real boost to the foundation.”

Scottish FA president Mike Mulraney added: “One of the priorities for the Scottish FA is ensuring that local communities across the nation have access to facilities, so it is wonderful to see the UK Government’s commitment to investing in our national game through the Scottish FA’s Grassroots Pitch & Facilities Fund.

“It is vitally important for the nation that we continue to make our national game accessible to all and we are extremely grateful to the UK Government for helping us to do so through this investment.”

The UK Government funding in Scotland will deliver 20 artificial grass pitch projects, four grass pitch projects and nine changing facility projects, as well as floodlights and goalposts for clubs and organisations across the country including The Galaxy Foundation at Little Kerse, Dunipace FC and Stenhousemuir FC.