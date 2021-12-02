The Falkirk Foundation collects big award

Guests of the foundation are presented with the award (Pics Red Consultancy)

The foundation launched its CAMHS (children and adolescent mental health services) Football Project with the support of Falkirk Council over two years ago and was praised for the project's impact and accessibility.

Initially designed to offer eight to 16-year-olds suffering with their mental health new opportunities to get into football in a safe and structured environment, it has grown into so much more for its users over the past two years.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “The CAMHS Football Project offers children with a range of complex needs an opportunity to come together and play football. It has given children who struggle with anxiety, depression, ADHD and autism an opportunity to develop their confidence and self-esteem through sport.

The event took place within Hampden Park

“The project has enabled the players to learn new skills, have positive social interactions and, most importantly, have fun. The volunteers from the Falkirk Foundation have made football accessible to children who would otherwise be excluded from the game.”

The Falkirk Foundation accepted its award from Livingston’s Marvin Bartley ahead of the Scotland Women’s team’s World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine at Hampden Park. During the half-time break, the volunteers from the foundation joined the other winners on the pitch to be celebrated for their accomplishments.

“It has been a really tough year for the entire grassroots football community,” said McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador, James McFadden. “That’s why I’m so proud to be here to honour these incredible winners. People like the volunteers at the Falkirk Foundation are a testament to their community and an inspiration to those looking to get involved in the grassroots game. The Grassroots Awards are a special occasion and a chance to show how grateful we are to the hours of dedication volunteers put in to make football what it is.”

Local McDonald’s franchisee Elliot Jardine, who is an avid supporter of grassroots football in the Falkirk area, added: “We are very proud to have a national Grassroots Football Awards winner from Falkirk. It’s been a tough year for football but the volunteers from the Falkirk Foundation have shown impressive dedication to keep the spirit of grassroots football alive in our community.

"It’s an honour to be able to celebrate all the amazing volunteers who are the heart and soul of the grassroots game in the area and are making a difference to young peoples lives.”

Falkirk FC Chief Executive, Jamie Swinney said: “On behalf of Falkirk FC, we wish to extend our congratulations to Derek Allison and his team for this fantastic achievement. For a local programme, delivered by our Foundation, to receive a national award, is a tremendous sign of recognition, and one that is duly deserved. Our Foundation is a key partner within the club, playing a vital role in supporting the club’s community engagement and development. Through our Foundation, we reach many more people than we as a club, could do alone. The Foundation’s programmes positively impact the lives of thousands of people every year with the CAMHS project an integral component of their social inclusion work.”