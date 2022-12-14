The Falkirk Foundation benefit from £10,000 McDonald's community funding

Local franchisee Elliot Jardine, who owns and operates nine restaurants including two in Falkirk, recently made the contribution.

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, and the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Jardine said: “Supporting our local community is of upmost importance to my team and me, which is why I was so pleased to see the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation officially launch this year. I’m so proud to be donating this money to a great foundation such as Falkirk Football Community Foundation to help keep its great work going – instilling important values in young people and helping to steer them in the right direction through sports is a cause I feel passionate about.”

The Falkirk Foundation have benefited from a £10,000 contribution (Photo: Contributed)