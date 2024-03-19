The earliest date district SPFL duo Falkirk and Stenhousemuir can clinch League One and League Two glory

Stenhousemuir and Falkirk are both closing in on their respective League Two and League One titles (Collage images: Michael Gillen/Scott Louden/Alan Murray)

A loss for John Rankin’s team, or even a draw in Aberdeen versus Paul Hartley’s promotion play-off chasing outfit, would leave them needing to claw back 20 or 19 points respectively, and with only 18 points up for grabs after close of play this weekend, third tier glory would mathematically be sealed for the Bairns – who are also looking to keep their stunning unbeaten league season intact.

Ahead of that possible title-decider, Falkirk boss John McGlynn eased expectations, saying: “We need five points officially. We aren’t going to take anything for granted.”

Stenhousemuir will need to wait at least another weekend to clinch the League Two title after losing a late leveller at Station Park 1-1 last Saturday against Forfar Athletic.

A win would have been enough for the Warriors to have a shot at sealing top spot this coming Saturday against second-placed Peterhead, but they will now need to wait until they travel to Dumbarton to try and secure the club’s first ever SPFL trophy.

If Gary Naysmith’s side defeat The Blue Toon at Ochilview, the title is all-but won with the visitors then needing to to win all of their remaining six games while Stenny would need to lose all of theirs. Chasing Sons and The Spartans, both who could be on 48 points come end of play on Saturday, would then need to achieve the same feat to overcome the Warriors.