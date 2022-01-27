'The defeats can stay with you for the whole weekend' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie reveals pain of losing can last much longer than joy of victory

Bo'ness United gaffer Max Christie (Pic by Scott Louden)

And, in a fascinating insight, Bo’ness United gaffer Max Christie has revealed the contrast in the impact of a victory compared to a defeat.

Christie has gone through a wide gambit of emotions recently. Bo’ness followed up their shock 1-0 Lowland League defeat to Vale of Leithen on December 11 and 4-1 league loss at Celtic B a week later with improved league results in the next two games, a 2-1 home win over Cumbernauld Colts and a 1-1 draw at Stirling University.

And rarely can the ‘up and down’ emotional nature of football management have been better illustrated during Christie’s BU tenure than last Saturday, when his team led 2-0, was pegged back to 2-2, had a man sent off in extra time but ultimately won 4-3 in a penalty shootout at Sauchie in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

“The defeats far outweigh the victories,” Christie told the Journal and Gazette.

"Any victory lasts a few minutes and then you’re onto the next week.

"But the defeats last for the weekend.

“Or at least you’re glazed over sitting there having your tea in front of the missus for the night.

"But if you win it lasts about half an hour then you’re worrying about next week.

"Like anyone who runs a football team it’s the defeats that can be difficult.