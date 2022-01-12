'The boys approached it well' - Linlithgow boss Gordon Herd happy after Thistle get spiked by the Rose in friendly

Mark Stowe netted twice for Linlithgow in friendly win

Goals for Rose in the subsequent 3-1 win came via Connor McMullan’s first half penalty and two second half strikes by Mark Stowe.

"Friendlies can be quite frustrating because the boys can sometimes treat it like a friendly when we’re looking for them to get more out it,” said Linlithgow manager Gordon Herd.

"But they approached it well and we were pleased with the performance levels of the boys and the result obviously as well.”

Meanwhile, Rose have a fitness doubt over Thomas Halleran’s participation in this Saturday’s crucial East of Scotland Premier Division clash at Tynecastle, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

The 21-year-old central midfielder, who arrived on a free transfer from Stenhousemuir last summer, has had some circulation issues in his feet and is waiting on the results of a scan.

With fellow Rose midfielder Luke Watt having joined Petershill on loan this week – which has happened in the wake of loanee Jamie Allan’s return to parent club East Fife - Herd revealed that he is keen to bolster his squad with the potential acquisition of another midfielder.

He said: “We are in the process of evaluating the squad.