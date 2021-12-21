'The best team we've faced in Lowland League' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie lauds Celtic B after 4-1 defeat

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie (Photo: Alan Murray)

The BUs competed well at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium before being defeated, in a game in which Nick Locke scored an injury time consolation goal after a Danny Galbraith corner for the visitors with BU keeper Andy Murdoch having earlier saved a 52nd minute penalty awarded for his foul.

“We were up against full-time pros who clicked on Saturday and were outstanding,” Christie said.

"Celtic were the best we’ve played this season by a fair distance. I was a bit disappointed at the setpieces, we lost goals from two corners.

"But there’s no doubt their movement and the standard of player we were up against was higher than anything we’ve met.

"Our boys gave everything but sometimes we’ve got to say we were beaten by a better team. Some of their football was breathtaking.

"So it’s not a game I would judge us too harshly on. We’ve got big games coming up against Gretna, East Stirlingshire and Cumbernauld Colts.”

Bo’ness, 12th with 26 points from 20 games, host second bottom Gretna 2008 this Sunday with kick-off at 3pm.

"It’s been a difficult month and we’ve got to go and win the game on Saturday and get going again,” Christie said.

“It’s a great league, it’s a league we’ve thoroughly enjoyed.

"The standard of football’s high and Vale of Leithen aside we’ve acquitted ourselves well in it.