The Benchman: What a difference a year makes

This week the Benchman has his say on the success of the Women’s World Cup, football agents and closed-door friendlies.

It’s over and done with: Let’s hope the end of the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup doesn’t signal the end of interest in the Women’s game. It was a great exposure for their game and many cynics were first to admit that they had been pleasantly surprised by the standard of play and level of skills on show. It mustn’t become just a filler until the Europa League fixtures started. Early worrying signs came when the grounds were selected for Euro 2021 Championships. The FA selected Manchester City’s Academy Stadium- the only one in the North-West. Its capacity? 4,744.

fly away paul: If ever proof were needed that the modern game has gone to Hell in a handcart it came with the revelation that Paul Pogba was “unhappy” at Manchester United and wanted to move, according to his agent Mino Raiola. Some agents are parasites and create nothing but trouble. Neymar’s agent, who just happens to be his dad, allegedly trousered more than a king’s ransom in his son’s move from Barcelona to Paris SG. Guess what? He wants back again- and Daddy will be in on the act again. What price loyalty, contracts and obligations?

a year ago: Was it really 12 months ago that we were full of optimism and looking forward to Our Time for a return to the top flight? The new signings certainly created “a buzz about the place”, It just goes to show that hype, advertising, predictions and counting chickens can lead to heart-break.

Gone but not forgotten: Former players can be quickly forgotten, and many clubs do little to keep in contact or provide a welcome return to the clubs they served over the years. There is a generation of players who do not drive around in a Maserati, have houses in the Bahamas or earn a fortune from image rights. I know of several who struggle financially and, in many cases, physically after their playing days are over. Playing on through injuries takes its toll and many clubs and the PFA should consider if more could be done for these ex-players.

pre-season friendlies: The recent “closed doors” games against Hamilton and Partick showed that you can’t read anything into these outings. Fans are keen to know who played, who scored and who the mysterious “Trialists” were. With multiple substitutions and breaks in play, these are basically training games and are never the real thing. Despite its many critics, the Betfred Cup gives an opportunity to see competitive games.

answers: Last week’s mystery picture was Tommy Ring of Clyde signing on at Goodison Park Everton, where he joined fellow- Scots Alex Young, Alex Parker and Alex Scott.