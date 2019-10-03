The Benchman: Takeover talks rumble on

This week the Benchman reflects on the East Fife game, takeover talks rumbling on and the passing of much loved Falkirk commentator Sandy Watson.

EAST FIFE: The result was fairly predictable from about 50 minutes into the game. East Fife deserve some credit for matching a full-time side in terms of fitness and energy, and they maintain their proud unbeaten record. There were a few anxious moments though, and Cammy Bell saved the team on several occasions.

ALL QUIET ON THE TAKEOVER FRONT?: Mark Campbell was there again on Saturday and many fans were anxious to hear news of the proposed takeover. The process is dragging on and on - but better to be sure. There are some painful precedents from other clubs if due diligence not done thoroughly.

RUSSIAN AWAY: Don’t know what to make of the guys in the Tartan Army who are heading off to Russia for the qualifier. Complicated travel arrangements, considerable costs incurred and all to follow a team that looks far short of the required class. Is it blind faith, commendable patriotism or an expensive habit that is hard to break?

AHOY THERE: The good ship SS Bishop’s Chair seems set for further maritime merriment as the intrepid crew head north by north-east for the fleshpots of Kirkcaldy on Saturday. The biggest seafaring adventure might be an away Scottish Cup draw against Brora Rangers.

FIRST QUARTER: After Saturday, we will have faced all the teams on league business and it looks like Raith, East Fife and Falkirk will be the teams fighting it out for the title. As we thought, there are no easy teams in the division.

SPONSOR’S DREAM FINAL?: Shock and Horror - Rangers and Celtic are kept apart in Scottish League Cup semi-final draw. The old joke about the hot and cold balls came to mind and the Betfred guys must be delighted at the prospect of their ideal commercial final. What odds would the sponsors give on NEITHER making it?

FORMER PLAYERS: Several clubs have thriving associations for former players where ex-colleagues can share memories of past games. Not all earned the kind of money the current crop do and more than a few have paid a price for the lack of due care and attention from unqualified trainers whose methods seem crude by comparison with modern standards.

PRESSED FOR COVERAGE: One of the consequences of the relegation to what is the third tier, is the lack of press coverage for Falkirk. At best a few paragraphs in the tabloids, but mere reference in a summary column elsewhere.

SANDY WATSON: It was with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Sandy Watson on Saturday. Sandy was a well-known face at the club, especially during his time as the commentator for Falkirk Hospital Radio. He set himself high standards and was the deserved winner of a national award for his work. He was a quiet, modest and unassuming guy and he will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

BENCHMARKS

Falkirk 0-0 East Fife

Match rating: 7

Team rating: 7

Opposition: 7

Referee: D.Dickinson 6

Best Bairn: Cammy Bell