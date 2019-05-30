The Benchman: Is it time for local investment?

LOCAL INVESTMENT: Back in the day, local businessmen invested in their hometown team. Doak, Clarkson, Palmer and company were all local men and they ran a tight ship.

Then there was the Manson-Hardie regime and the Allan-Moffat era.

They were not reluctant to put their own money into the club and weren’t always appreciated.

Yes- times have changed and business aspects tend to dominate more, but the point is that local investment worked.

External investment such as that of the Deans family and George Fulston was not a happy experience.

DEADLINE DAY: There must be a deadline day for expressions of interest in buying the club.

Some local involvement is surely essential to maintain all that was achieved as a community club.

Falkirk F.C. is not just a business -it means so much to so many people.

It should never be in League One and instead of a “root and branch” review of structures, maybe the past two seasons should be analysed to learn important lessons.

Many people saw this calamity coming long before May 2019.

AS OTHERS SEE IT: Colleagues and friends in the game just cannot believe what has happened to Falkirk.

I wish I had a fiver for everyone who has started a conversation with me with the words- “What on earth went wrong with your club?”

The genuine incredulity is apparent and even Pars fans cannot understand the depth and the rapidity of the decline.

SILENCE IS DEAFENING: A scan of other club websites shows increasing interest in the new season -pre-season fixtures, details of new kits and reported signings.

The lack of detail from within Falkirk is staggering. It has come to a sorry state when the big news is an announcement of a Steak Pie and Speakers event.

ANSWERS: Last week’s mystery player was Tommy Younger in his playing days for an Edinburgh Select against Newcastle. When he arrived at Brockville as player-manager, he was a bit bigger...

PROGRAMME AWARDS: Falkirk’s matchday programme didn’t fare too well in the annual Scottish Programme Awards for 2019. It had the lowest % of reading in the division with a mere 56% and was criticised for having “lost a little charm this year, not least in the supporter-written content”.

The second half of the programme was slated as a “literal write-off with 14 pages of adverts and no actual reading.”

The final nail in the coffin was the description of “an underwhelming issue compared to recent years.” By the way- Dunfermline won the divisional award.

SEASIDE LEAGUE: Those keen on a real seaside experience might try a dip at Montrose which has a good quality beach and even better ones nearby at St. Cyrus and Lunan Bay. The Good Beach Guide to League One is readily available.