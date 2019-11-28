The Benchman: Are things looking rosier?

This week the Benchman looks at the manager situation, board uncertainty and are things looking rosier?

gie’s a joab: A half-time summary which became a public job application from Yogi? Rob MacLean fed him the lines and he took full advantage. He was ready to return to management and he would need to hear how the Board wanted to progress. It had been a mistake to remove Peter Houston, as he felt that Peter was the best Bairns boss since he had left the club. It was all good knockabout stuff, and I wonder if Yogi’s filmed conversation with Brian Rice included any clues as to his plans?

m&ms team: The guys took a big gamble leaving jobs at Livingston and Peterhead and seeing “their” job advertised only days after they had started. They have it all to lose- but a lot to gain. Being the internal candidate isn’t easy and some see it as the job appraisal you never had. Lee and David were popular figures at the club and certainly know what potential there is. Let’s hope the support gets behind them and they are given a chance to show what they can do.

board to death: What now for the off-field management of the club? The dust has settled on the Mark Campbell Saga and the need for permanency and stability has never been greater. Investment is needed and fans need to know what is going on behind the scenes. Some closure is needed, and the supporters, administrators and management need to pull together to arrest the slide into mediocrity.

concert-ed effort: Well done to Andy Thomson and the organisers of the Summer Concerts at the stadium. To sign up Westlife, The Killers and Little Mix is good business. The income will be badly needed and will help fund an improvement in the team.

answers: Last week’s mystery picture was a Raith Rovers side in an unfamiliar kit. Bobby Evans and Davie Sneddon were easily recognisable, but the answer was a young Ian Porterfield who scored Sunderland’s winner in their surprise win over Leeds in the 1973 FA Cup Final at Wembley.

euro 2020: I can fully sympathise with those wishing us through to Euro 2020 but beware of any premature tallying of poultry. Too many punters and scribes have us already facing Norway or Serbia having disposed of Israel. Have we learned nothing? We will need TWO big performances.