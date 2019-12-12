The Benchman: A fans’ favourite doesn’t always enjoy success

This week the Benchman reflects on the drab draw with East Fife, the return of a favourite son and the importance of getting the managerial appointment right

a hero returns: Duncan Ferguson’s joy after Everton’s 3-1 win at Goodison over Chelsea was evident and the loyal Toffees fans hailed the return of a favourite son. A great fans’ favourite doesn’t always enjoy the same success when he comes back as manager. Our own history gives several examples, notably Bob Shankly, John Prentice and especially George Miller and John Lambie.

indian summer: One name can now be struck off the list of candidates who MIGHT be applying for the vacant manager’s job- Owen Coyle. The lure of the Indian Super League has taken him off to second-bottom Chennaiyin as replacement for John Gregory. It is no secret that the Board wanted him to be the replacement for Ian McCall after the latter left Brockville for Tannadice but couldn’t agree terms.

vacancy: The Board simply have to get this one right and there have been too many errors in the past. We cannot afford another wrong appointment. The old adage of “show us your medals” might not always apply, but man-management, motivation, inspiration and positivity are essential.

into the record books: Congratulations to ex-Bairn keeper Lewis McMinn who worked his way into the record books with a goal for Brechin City against Stirling at Forthbank last Saturday.

amazon prime: The launch of Amazon Prime with their all-star round-up of pundits and commentators brought another player on to the televised football scene. Without Brockville and Falkirk F.C. none of this might have happened. It was Kenneth Wolstenholme and the BBC crew back in October 1953 that first brought live floodlit football to the world. Falkirk 3 Newcastle United 2- and a goal from Alex McCrae in the first minute of the live second half transmission. And the rest as they say WAS history.

pick of the pops: Older fans will recall THE song played at Brockville for years. Unlike today, when Dave Mac plays at least a dozen pieces of music, Falkirk only seemed to have the one crackly record played just before the teams ran out. It was “The Happy Wanderer” by the Obernkirchen Children’s’ Choir. I managed to Google it last week and lo and behold there was a film of the choir singing the song. I could almost smell the pies and the Bovril wafting from the pie stall.

Answer: Last week’s mystery picture was Vince Mennie.