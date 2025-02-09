'That's why we got him' - John McGlynn on Falkirk's win over Thistle and Scott Arfield impact

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Falkirk's Scott Arfield with the match ball at full time after scoring a hat trick during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

John McGlynn reckons “you couldn't have written a better script” after returning Falkirk hero Scott Arfield scored a sensational hat-trick on his second debut.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns battered ten-man Partick Thistle 5-2 on Saturday to return to the top of the William Hill Championship – with the 36-year-old midfielder being handed a start straight after joining on transfer deadline day.

And Arfield only needed 45 seconds to show his quality, finding the bottom corner in a crowded penalty box. His second strike was even better, taking control of Ethan Ross’ lay-off and powering home to hand his side a crucial 3-2 lead five minutes before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big moment player – he had bagged his hat-trick on the hour mark when he sent David Mitchell the wrong way from the penalty spot.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Falkirk manager John McGlynn (L) and Scott Arfield during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

"You can’t beat good players eh?,” McGlynn beamed. “That’s why we went and got him. He’s had the time of his life out there today.

"He was very much up it. You couldn’t have written a better script. A hat-trick in his first game.

"The two goals from open play were great finishes and he is in the right place at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great dressing room already and he was always to add to that. He has so much experience to pass on and they can pick up his great habits.

“He calmly finished chances that previously we probably put over the bar.”

Gary Oliver and Leon McCann also got on the scoresheet for Falkirk on an emotionally-charged day – but it wasn’t a perfect performance.

After taking an early lead, the Bairns found themselves 2-1 behind when Logan Chalmers and Brian Graham turned the game around before the Bairns’ blitzed their way to victory after Graham saw red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the performance, McGlynn added: “I thought it was a great game. We got caught out a couple of times. We didn’t defend well in moments.

"We tried Luke (Graham) out there (left-back) because we have been missing height in the team and conceding too many set-piece goals.

“The sending off did change the game. We’ve managed to get our noses in front before half time and that makes it difficult for Thistle.

“We knocked it about well and the second half was very professional. It was a good three points for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great for Gary to get a goal, he has a great attitude. He came and linked things up for us. He followed in well for his goal.

"And Leon is five-foot-zero. He was in the right place at the right time. It was a nice moment for him.

"How much would the odds have been for an Arfield hat-trick and a Leon McCann header!”