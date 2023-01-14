'That's some record' - irked McGlynn left frustrated at red card call but hails side's 'grit' in win over Clyde

The home victory ensured the Bairns won their third home match on the bounce, with a double from Callumn Morrison and strikes from Stephen McGinn and Rumarn Burrell sealing the three points.

On the performance, he told the Falkirk Herald: “We should have been further ahead at half time and we should have scored more goals. We were the dominant team for the 90 minutes and my only criticism would be that we didn’t score more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We showed a real determination and grit, even when we went down to ten men against their eleven, we were the team that created chances.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline against Clyde (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“It was a great performance and it was really nice to get a clean sheet. PJ Morrison didn’t have much to do. That is three wins in a row for us now and we are building a little bit of momentum.

“I was able to once again have a little bit of consistency in terms of the team selection, although that that will have to change net week due to Coll Donaldson’s red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was disappointing. The referee (Peter Stuart) has already sent seven players (this season) and that was his eighth then his ninth. That’s some record, I don’t think anyone else has a record like that.”

The boss also hailed the performance of top goalscorer Callumn Morrison for his two-goal showing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callumn Morrison's first goal saw him score from a tight angle

The winger is now on ten league goals after his first-half opener and stunning free-kick late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got a lot of joy down the right hand side with Callumn linking up with Blaine Rowe and vice versa,” McGlynn said. “Aidan Nesbitt really got invovled down that side too.

“He stepped up today again and he was involved in all of our good play. He put a number of good balls into the box, and of course he keeps on scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His free kick was excellent and I was delighted with his performance, although it was difficult to pick one player out.

Captain Stephen McGinn is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the second goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blaine was great, Coll strolled the game when he was on the pitch, Sean Mackie strolled it. Big Hendo was good alongside McGinn. Nizzy always gives you everything and he linked it all together.

“Gary Oliver was brilliant up top and he linked it all up too. Kai Kennedy had to come off to get Brad McKay on but he was also doing well. The guys who came on made an impact too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on the day Callumn Morrison wasn’t the only man of the match for the Bairns…

Falkirk FC’s Jack Cunningham perfect half-time crossbar challenge effort helped earn fan Lynn Barclay £600!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callumn Morrison's second strike was a wonderful free-kick from range