'That isn't how my mind works' - Stenhousemuir boss Naysmith says his side will have a go at Livingston

The Warriors lost an early goal but rallied and got back into the game through a Matty Yates cross-cum-shot on the hour mark.

Naysmith’s side could have won the game with Allan Fleming making denying Tam Orr twice one-on-one.

Naysmith said of his side’s display: “For the first 20/25 East Fife were the better team. They scored a goal that we were disappointed with because it came from us clearing a set-play and then not picking up a man going through on goal.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith (Photo: Scott Louden)

“In the second part of the first half we started to come into the game a little bit and we spoke to them at the break about changing little things and it worked.

“When we came out for the second half we were great and we dominated. In that sense I am disappointed because we didn’t win the game. But really we have to be happy with getting something on the board after being a goal down at half time.

“The players came back and showed a wee bit of mental strength in tough conditions. It was only when I went onto the park at the end of the game that I realised just how bad the wind was.

“Four points out of six isn’t a bad return.”

Stenhousemuir now face Premiership side Livingston on Saturday at Ochilview in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

David Martindale’s team sit in fourth spot currently, just behind Hearts as they push for European football.

"I get that the game is a shot to nothing,” Naysmith said. “You aren’t expected to do anything because they are three divisions above you, but that isn’t how my mind works.

"We want to go out there and cause Livingston problems. I want us to try and have a go at them. We won’t be there on Saturday just to make up the numbers.

"I watched them last night against Dundee United and we have footage of their previous matches. We will do our homework on them so we can inform our players.