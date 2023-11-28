'That is what I wanted' - Raith Rovers' Ethan Ross reveals wish came true for Falkirk loan extension
The Raith Rovers attacker netted his first goal for the League 1 club on Saturday in the 3-0 Scottish Cup third round win over Formartine United, having been handed a start by the ex-Stark’s Park boss.
And Ross, 22, said post-match: “I am absolutely buzzing. I am delighted that the deal has been agreed for me to be here until the end of the season – that is what I wanted and it is great that both clubs could come to an agreement.
“I managed to get my first goal today which I have been longing for and I am now just hoping to kick on from there and continue to help the team.
“It is a great place to be around at the moment with the run of the form that we are on and the boys in the changing room are top-notch.”
Ross’ strike was a goal of the round contender, with the former Aberdeen youngster catching the ball sweetly on his weaker foot and powering home into the top corner.
On his goal and the performance, he added: “It was professional performance and we prepared in the right way. It was stuffy at the start and we just needed that one goal to then run away with it.
“I was at the edge of the box and the ball just looped up in the air and I seen it coming down. I said to myself that I would connect with it as well I could with my weak foot and as soon as I hit it – I knew it was going into the top corner.”
Under Ian Murray, Ross only managed 41 minutes of Championship action before heading out to the third tier, despite his double-assisting impact off the bench on the opening day, helping the Kirkcaldy club salvage a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle.