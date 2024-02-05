'Terrific' Ross Taylor should have full time aim, says Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith after Dumbarton win
The Warriors returned to winning ways at Ochilview against Dumbarton – with winger Taylor’s second-half strike the difference in a 1-0 victory that sees them 15 points clear at the League Two summit.
On the performance, Naysmith said: “The biggest thing was seeing how we responded to the defeat last week (against Peterhead) and to get three points was very pleasing. In the first half, there wasn’t too much in the match and we probably played within our ourselves a little too much for my liking. We took the safe option.
“Once we made some substitutes in the second half and changed the shape a little bit – that gave us a spark and Ross Taylor and Matty Yates were lively. For 25 minutes after they came on we were excellent and we got in front.
“There was a couple of indifferent challenges from Dumbarton and from that they go down to ten men and I would have liked to have seen us dominate the game a little bit more but than can happen in football.
“But we defended our box very well and our organisation even in the first half was very good so that was pleasing.”
And the impact of his double substitution on the hour mark, Naysmith added: “I wanted to see how Bradley Rodden and Matty Aitken looked up top and that is why Bradley started the game. His pace was something for us utilise. Matty Yates has been great and it was simply just to see something different.
“Ross Taylor brings a different dimension to the team and he takes players on and attracts defenders. He is terrific talent who still has to learn a lot but I have no doubt that he can to full time level. He is at the right club to learn. We know he has things to work on and we won’t let him shy away from that either.”
Stenhousemuir now travel to Bayview this Saturday to take on mid-table East Fife, who come into the game having suffered damaging back-to-back defeats.
Ahead of that match, Naysmith said: "It will be a difficult game. They have given us tough matches so far this season. We’ll have Nicky Jamieson and Nat (Wedderburn) back.”