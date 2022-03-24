Ten out of ten performance for Falkirk

A host of goalscorers, including an opening goal from an impressive trialist and another hat-trick for on-form forward Ellie Roberts sealed an emphatic win.

Head coach Craig Muir was delighted with the result, saying: “We had a lot of clear cut chances that we have taken on the day, which hasn’t been the case for most of the season.”We’ve played similar sides and been caught out by not being clinical, so I was delighted with the amount of goals we scored.

"The football was great and we controlled the flow of the game and played with pace.

Ellie Roberts celebrates scoring with her teammates (Stock picture: Ian Sneddon)

"Our finishing was perfect and we were ruthless.”

He added: “It’s one of those things, goals chance the dynamic of the match and one slip up can cost you, so getting a few goals helps settle the nerves.”

He said scoring goals in different ways shows the quality his players possess.

“We played through them and worked some really nice moves together,” he said.

Crosses into the box worked out well and people got on the end of them.

We even had a couple from distance too which they are capable off.”

The opening goal was scored by a trialist, who has been a key player for once of the sides that folded recently and didn’t continue in the league.

While Muir didn’t disclose the name of the player, he said it was someone he wants onboard for next season.

He said: “We’ve been chasing her all season long, but she didn’t want to move during the year which is fair enough.

"Her team withdrew from the league so that allowed her to come here as a free agent.

“For that particular club she was the outstanding player and it was an opportunity I wanted to take on straight away.”She rewarded the start she got with a very well taken goal.”

Falkirk now have two league matches left as they look to finish top of the bottom split in table.