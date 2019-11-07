Teams will raise their game against Falkirk just like they do against Rangers and Celtic, says McKinnon

Ray McKinnon says his Falkirk players need to deal with teams raising their game against them just like Rangers and Celtic do.



The Bairns head into the clash with Airdrieonians top of League One, but it has been far from plain-sailing like many expected.

Clyde have twice defeated Falkirk before going on to lose heavily to Stranraer last week.

Saturday's opponents Airdrieonians held McKinnon's men to stalemate last time around.

MORE: Falkirk attempt to troll Stenhousemuir over hospitality gaffe and it horribly backfires

McKinnon says he isn't surprised that the opposition is finding another level and has urged his side to make sure they do the same.

He told the Falkirk Herald: "A lot of the teams are raising their game against us.

"Clyde is a prime example where they go to Stranraer and get beat.

"It's a natural thing, when you play Rangers or Celtic you raise your game. At Falkirk we have to deal with that.

"There are big demands and expectations on us. Players are starting to understand what's required and what we need to do.

"We have to go out there and be at our best every week."

January is still a couple of months away but the planning for the transfer window is already underway at the Bairns.

He revealed that up to four players could be leaving the club.

He said: "We're actively looking to bring in players but it comes down to what we have available to attract these players and that's a conversation still to be had.

"Loans are difficult, they are short-term, but January is a difficult window.

"We brought in a couple of good ones last January, but the ones we're looking at just now will make it more difficult.

"We're looking at the midfield, wingers - all the things you're needing to add to the squad.

"There will be a few players who are not playing that need to play.

"The only way they can get contracts elsewhere is to play football so I do expect maybe three or four to leave in January."

There's live coverage of Falkirk v Airdrieonians on our matchday blog. Updates from 2pm on Saturday.