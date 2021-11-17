Team of the week spot for Falkirk's Aidan Nesbitt and Stenhousemuir's Nicky Jamieson

Aidan Nesbitt celebrates his goal at Dumbarton (Pic Michael Gillen)

The 24-year-old scored the second goal of the game diverting Gary Miller’s header goalward and he has been awarded a place in the SPFL team of the week for his attacking display.

Nesbitt was delighted with the unwavering attacking performance shown by his teammates.

“We played in the right areas and our attacking play was probably as good as you can get. There were constant interchanges all over the park and we were getting shots away and putting them under pressure.

“It was a match that was really enjoyable to play in from my point of view and we feel like the confidence is back for sure. Getting an early goal in the game really helped us and it is something we need to do more often.”

It was an unusual goal for 5ft7in Nesbitt as he glanced a header into the net, but he’s happy to score by any means, saying: “It wasn’t the nicest goal I've scored but they all count. Sometimes they are the most satisfying ones. It was at an important time in the match and Gary Miller has done well to get onto it and I’ve just been in the right place at the right time.

“Michael Ruth was brilliant and his goal really helped settle us early on. He done well to set up Charlie (Telfer) as well so it was a good day for him and we done our best to support him up there.”

The midfielder has challenged himself to score more often.

Nicky Jamieson has settled into League 2 well since coming down a division from Alloa Athletic

"It’s something I want to do, I feel like I am starting to kick on and play like I was at the start of the season. I can score more and if it helps the team then great. If me and Charlie can work assists and goals between us each game then we will win more than lose.

"It was the best we’ve played for a while. We need to carry it on into Saturday and Montrose are a really tough side to beat. We’ll need everyone to turn up again in the same manner or we won’t get the three points we want.”

Stenhousemuir defender Nicky Jamieson was also included in the SPFL team of the week as the Warriors picked up a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Annan Athletic in cinch League 2.