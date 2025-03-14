Tam Scobbie: Former Falkirk favourite is named new Camelon Juniors manager

Tam Scobbie was Berwick Rangers boss until January (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

Former Falkirk favourite Tam Scobbie has been revealed as Camelon Juniors’ new manager following the shock departure of Allan Moore.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Stirling Albion boss Moore exited along with assistant coach Scott Woodhouse following Saturday’s 6-3 win in the East of Scotland League Cup against Edinburgh South.

Westquarter-born Scobbie, 36, joins the East of Scotland First Division leaders just two months after leaving his role as boss of Scottish Lowland Football League side Berwick Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired full-back – who made 178 appearances for the Bairns after graduating from Falkirk’s famed academy set-up – was handed his first management role at the Northumberland outfit after serving as a player/coach previously.

Tam Scobbie scored for his boyhood club Falkirk in the 2009 Scottish Cup semi-final win over rivals Dunfermline (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

His first-ever match in management came at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium when he led Berwick to a 3-2 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup win against Camelon.

He now joins the Mariners as they look to seal the First Division title and finally return to the top tier after a dismal 2021/22 campaign saw them finish rock bottom.

Camelon’s director of football Steven Allison hailed the appointment of the new management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s been a whirlwind few days at the club, but I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve secured the services of Thomas and Dean at this crucial stage of the season.

"Their talent and dedication will undoubtedly build on the great work already done, and I have every confidence that they’ll help make this a season to remember.”

The Mariners sit eight points clear of second-placed Bo’ness Athletic and travel to relegation-threatened Arniston Rangers this Saturday afternoon.

A former pupil of Graeme High, Scobbie broke through at the Bairns under John Hughes and wrote his name in Falkirk folklore when he scored in the 2009 Homecoming Scottish Cup semi-final win against rivals Dunfermline.