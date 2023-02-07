'Tactical gamble' paid off for Camelon, says boss Stewart Kenny after Coldstream win

The Mariners moved further clear of the East of Scotland First Division relegation spots with a 5-3 win over Coldstream at home, with striker Roberson taking home the match ball from the right side of a midfielder three.

“It was a much deeper position than you'd expect for him,” Kenny explained. “It was one of them where I think Callum was shocked to be playing in that area as much as I was when I thought about the idea of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just a wee lightning bolt in my head. I just felt that he would do a really good job in that area of the park and it was one I gambled on. It could have went badly, in a big game for the club, but luckily it didn’t.

Callum Robertson is mobbed by his team-mates after putting Camelon 1-0 up from the spot (Pics by Scott Louden)

"When you are a manager you need to stick by your big decisions and the gamble paid off. Callum made a massive impact from set-pieces and his influence wasn’t lost despite moving further back.”

Stevie Day and James McAteer also grabbed goals on the day to make it a convincing win, despite Camelon going behind on the half hour mark.

On the performance, Kenny added: “It was a really tough match for us. Coldstream played well on the day and I warned the players of that beforehand. They made life difficult for us in the first half. We gifted them a couple of goals.

“We were clinical on the day and that was the big difference. In the second half, we took the game by the scruff of the neck and we pushed on.

Camelon are hoping to beat the drop under boss Stewart Kenny

“Things guys are really taking on board what I am trying to do here and it is refreshing. The character of the group is coming through now in matches. I am at a stage now where I am 90% happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is always somewhere to improve but in the main, I am getting what I want from my players on a Saturday. We are making less mistakes now and the togetherness of the guys has helped really gel the squad into something way greater than what it was beforehand.”

Next up for Camelon is another league match against Coldstream, this time away from home on Saturday.

Coldstream celebrate making it 1-1