Syngenta: Wylde wants to get back up to top on Friday night

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde (Picture: Alan Murray)

After recording a 6-0 victory away to West Calder last weekend, the Dyes would go back to the top of the league until at least Saturday afternoon if they beat the West Lothian side.

Wylde said: “We’ve spend the past wee while in third and fourth spot, but we actually have spent the most time at the top of the league this year.

“At the start of the season, we were there for a long time, and I think if we could get back up there, even just for a night, it would be a big boost.

“I’ve been involved in football for a long time as a coach and it makes a big difference.”

Looking back on Saturday’s win, Wylde was pleased to see his team perform so well without star hitman Andy Rodgers, the veteran forward having been a key figure for the Dyes this year.

“We managed to get the win and score six goals, so I have to be delighted with that,” he said.

“To have done it without seeing our two main guys scoring in Andy and James Finlay is an added bonus too.

“Andy has been massive to us, and the games we have lost this year have been when he wasn’t available.

“Seeing some different faces on the scoresheet is always a good thing.”

Finlay didn’t find the back of the net on the day, but he did assist in four of the goals.