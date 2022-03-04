Syngenta: Wylde says X marks the spot for goals this year

With the Dyes sitting in fourth place in the East of Scotland First Division Conference X, with three matches in hand, Wylde wants his squad to focus on their 11 remaining league fixtures rather than their cup exit.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “I can’t say I was too worried after the match. I would admit we are going through a bit of a slump at the moment but, if it doesn’t affect our league campaign going forward, I wouldn’t care.

"We weren’t at it on Monday night and they played against our strengths. We didn’t stand up to that.

Dyes boss Gordon Wylde (Pic: Alan Murray)

"To go out of the cup is not as disappointing as it would seem because it just isn’t our priority now. That’s a decision I’ve made and I’ll stick by it.”

He added: “Hopefully, come the end of the season, it be a good call.”

The boss also admitted his side should learn to play ‘the dirty side of the game’ better and focus less on their passing game.

He said: “One thing we spoke about afterwards was trying to not play as much in front of opponents and sometimes mix it up.

"It’s great to play nice stuff but, sometimes, you match what the other team does to grind out a result.”

Next up for the Dyes is a trip to the same opponents in the newly-formatted League Cup group stage.

Wylde says it is a chance to put things right quickly.