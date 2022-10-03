Syngenta: Wylde praises side for bouncing back with impressive high-scoring displays

The Grangemouth side put the defeat behind them quickly – notching up two wins – while scoring eleven goals in the process. They defeated Ormiston 7-1 last Wednesday before beating Tweedmouth Rangers 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

"The Whitburn match was a bad result,” he said. “There is no getting away from that. We went down to ten men within the first few minutes of the game and it was a nightmare. It was an uphill battle due to that but we didn’t play out game in general and it was a real off day for us. The players let themselves down.

"It was great to bounce back quickly and we put things back into a good place quickly, scoring a lot of goals and building up that real spirit and atmosphere again in a short space of time.”

Syngenta v Pumpherston; 28/05/2022; Falkirk; Falkirk Stadium, FK2 9EE; Falkirk Council ; Scotland; Conference X final day 2nd half Gordon Wylde

Midfielder Kevin Fotheringham grabbed two goals last time out and he also scored a hat-trick in the previous match. Boss Wylde reckons he has been the star of the show for the Dyes in recent times.

"Kevin just keeps on scoring at the moment,” he said. “It was a tough time for him last weekend because I had to take him off minutes into the game because of the red card and he was angry and I don’t blame him.