Syngenta: Wylde pleased with win on 'shocking' pitch

The Dyes won 2-0 in the first match of the League Cup Group I with goals from Ryan Millar and Kevin Fotheringham sealing the win, just a week after they lost to the same side in the King Cup.

Wylde said: “I honestly wanted to just leave when I saw the pitch. It was a disgrace but credit to my team.

"They played a way that I’ve not seen from us before. It was ugly and we turned them over and just got the ball forward. When we got our goals, we sat on them.”

Dyes boss Gordon Wylde (Pic: Alan Murray)