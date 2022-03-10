Syngenta: Wylde pleased with win on 'shocking' pitch
Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde said he was just happy to win on Saturday afternoon against Lochore Welfare, admitting when he saw the pitch they were going to be playing on pre-match, he wanted to ‘just get up and leave’.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:35 am
The Dyes won 2-0 in the first match of the League Cup Group I with goals from Ryan Millar and Kevin Fotheringham sealing the win, just a week after they lost to the same side in the King Cup.
Wylde said: “I honestly wanted to just leave when I saw the pitch. It was a disgrace but credit to my team.
"They played a way that I’ve not seen from us before. It was ugly and we turned them over and just got the ball forward. When we got our goals, we sat on them.”
The Dyes now face Stoneyburn in the league.