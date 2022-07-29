Syngenta: Wylde looks forward to the Dyes league opener

His side kick off their East of Scotland Football League campaign away to Easthouses Lily on Saturday.
Speaking ahead of that match, he said: “We are all looking forward to it. It is something new for me and I am going to enjoy visiting all of these new grounds.
"It will be a new experience and I don’t know much about some of the teams. For us, we want to solidify ourselves in the division and get a real feel for it.
"If we get to December and we are up there, then great, but the goal is just to stay clear of that bottom area.”