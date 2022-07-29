Syngenta: Wylde looks forward to the Dyes league opener

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde is looking forward to taking in the scenery of the new grounds he’ll tick off this season, as the Dyes play second division football for the first time.

By Ben Kearney
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:08 pm
His side kick off their East of Scotland Football League campaign away to Easthouses Lily on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of that match, he said: “We are all looking forward to it. It is something new for me and I am going to enjoy visiting all of these new grounds.

"It will be a new experience and I don’t know much about some of the teams. For us, we want to solidify ourselves in the division and get a real feel for it.

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde (Photo: Alan Murray)

"If we get to December and we are up there, then great, but the goal is just to stay clear of that bottom area.”