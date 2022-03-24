Syngenta: Wylde glad to see formation switch play off

Goals from Andy Rodgers and a double from James Finlay helped the Dyes stay in fourth place in the division, five points behind Armadale.

Wylde said afterwards: “I’m happy to have won the match because they were excellent and made us work for it.

“In February they gave us a doing at their place and I thought the way they played was really impressive.

Veteran Andy Rodgers scored two goals in the 3-1 win (Picture: Scott Louden)

“Their left-sided centre-back has got to be the best in the league and I mean that, by a country mile.

“He’s outstanding and I am sitting here thinking how is he not playing SPFL-level football, let alone higher than this.

“They’ve had some big losses to teams below them and I don’t know how. It seems crazy to me.

“ I honestly think they are one of the best teams we’ve faced.”

Wylde added: “Getting a goal really early on in the match helped us.

“It felt a little bit jittery, and scoring just before the break was important.

“They had a player sent off just in the second half for a high boot and it was probably a little soft.

“It was a very strange game. The sun was out and there was no atmosphere at all to the game.”

He praised his front pairing for both getting on the scoresheet, with Rodgers linking up well with Finlay all afternoon.

“The pleasing thing for us was that we went a 4-4-2 and it paid off,” Wylde said.

“Big Andy scored and James got the other two for us on the day.

“They both worked well together and made things happen for us.

“It was a game that felt like a pre-season friendly so they did well to find that clinical touch and focus in front of goal.”

Jason Walton picked up the Dyes’ man of match award for the second week running, much to the delight of the boss.

He said: “I wasn’t sure where he would play when he first came here because he is so versatile.