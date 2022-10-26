Syngenta: Wylde excited at the prospect of title clash with Dalkeith

Callum Sheridan is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring for Syngenta (Photo: Alan Upton)

The Dyes sit in third spot and make the trip to East Lothian on the back of 3-1 win last Friday against Peebles Rovers.

“This is our biggest game of the season so far,” Wylde said. “They’ve scored around the same amount as us and I think they will go for it. That actually pleases me because it will make for a smashing game. The type you actually want to go and see.

"They play a straight 4-4-2 and the striker pairing are really good at causing hassle and making a nuisance of themselves. I watched them not too long and I was impressed. If we can win on Saturday it would put us a point behind them.

"We need to work our socks off in training this week and we can’t be anything under 100% if we want to achieve that.”

Looking back on Friday night’s match, boss Wylde admitted he has been frustrated with teams “parking the bus” in most matches.

The Dyes boss was hoping promotion last season would halt these sort of matches taking place regularly.