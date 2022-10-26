Syngenta: Wylde excited at the prospect of title clash with Dalkeith
Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde is brimming at the prospect of “proper game of football” on Saturday when his side take on East of Scotland Second Division table-toppers Dalkeith Thistle.
The Dyes sit in third spot and make the trip to East Lothian on the back of 3-1 win last Friday against Peebles Rovers.
“This is our biggest game of the season so far,” Wylde said. “They’ve scored around the same amount as us and I think they will go for it. That actually pleases me because it will make for a smashing game. The type you actually want to go and see.
"They play a straight 4-4-2 and the striker pairing are really good at causing hassle and making a nuisance of themselves. I watched them not too long and I was impressed. If we can win on Saturday it would put us a point behind them.
"We need to work our socks off in training this week and we can’t be anything under 100% if we want to achieve that.”
Most Popular
Looking back on Friday night’s match, boss Wylde admitted he has been frustrated with teams “parking the bus” in most matches.
The Dyes boss was hoping promotion last season would halt these sort of matches taking place regularly.
He said: “I just can't understand why teams just park the bus to such an extreme level. We had to just pass away to ourselves under no pressure and it doesn’t make for much of spectacle. I understand it is the choice of the opposing manager – but surely players get bored eventually. We managed to win the game which was the main thing and the goals were shared around.”