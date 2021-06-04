Syngenta sign veteran striker Andy Rodgers

Andy Rodgers has signed with Syngenta

The 37-year old, who began his career with Falkirk way back in the year 2000, has also played for East Stirlingshire and Stenhousemuir in the SPFL as well as Dumbarton, Montrose, Ayr United and Peterhead.

He returned to the Shire as a player and assistant manager in 2016 and had a brief spell with Kelty Hearts earlier this year where he assisted the goal which eventually took the Fifers in to League 2.