Syngenta sign veteran striker Andy Rodgers
Syngenta have pulled of a major transfer coup ahead of their inaugural East of Scotland Football League season with the signing of veteran striker Andy Rodgers.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:39 pm
The 37-year old, who began his career with Falkirk way back in the year 2000, has also played for East Stirlingshire and Stenhousemuir in the SPFL as well as Dumbarton, Montrose, Ayr United and Peterhead.
He returned to the Shire as a player and assistant manager in 2016 and had a brief spell with Kelty Hearts earlier this year where he assisted the goal which eventually took the Fifers in to League 2.
Rodgers becomes Syngenta’s fifth signing of the summer following the additions of Dave McKay, Josh Grigor, Declan Fitzpatrick and Danny Armstrong.