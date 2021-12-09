Syngenta off top spot but stay unbeaten after draw

Syngenta manager Zander Diamond (Pics Zander Diamond)

The Dyes’ 1-1 draw saw them drop down to second place, with local rivals Bo’ness Athletic now top of the table. However, Diamond was just pleased to keep up the club’s unbeaten run after going down to 10 men.

Defender David Wilson was sent off late on in the second half after being shown a second yellow for halting an attack, and veteran striker Andy Rodgers netted a late equaliser.

Diamond said: “The conditions were very cold and wet. It was a horrible day. It was one of those days that you come away with a point and you are quite happy to take it.

“Being down to 10 men was a test of character for us and we stood up to that magnificently. I spoke to guys afterwards and made that clear.

“We didn’t win but you can’t expect to play at your best every single match.

“We did the second best thing, which is making sure we took something when it would have been easy to just accept the run was over.”

Asked about the title race, Diamond was keen to play down Athletic’s ascent to pole position and insisted nothing has been won or lost yet.

“We have three matches in hand but that means nothing,” he said.

“Every team in this division has it in them on their day to win, and I think it won’t be plain sailing for us or them.