Syngenta: Former boss wishes club well after promotion

The ex-Dons defender, who was in charge of promotion-winning Syngenta until December, now wants Gordon Wylde’s team to take home the title.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “When myself and Gordon took over at the club, the aim deep down was always promotion because we knew we had a really talented group of players.

"But to actually go out and be that consistent over a campaign is tough to do and it is a real credit to them.

Former Dyes boss Zander Diamond

"There are traits within the squad that make me not surprised in the slightest that they have been able to do it. I was certainly quietly confident.”

Before leaving the Dyes to return as a coach at Queen’s Park, he had put the Dyes at the top of the league for most of time at the helm, with the side only losing once in the league under his tenure.

"Leagues are never won or lost in December, so I wouldn’t want to take any credit at all,” he said.

“Gordon is an old-hand and he has played the game perfectly. He's been up against some top sides and the big four were all tightly matched.

"There was no big shouts about promotion, everything has been low-key.

"The lads are brilliant and they gave me everything and I know they are doing the exact same for Gordon.