Syngenta boss Wylde praises side after win

A hat-trick from Kevin Fotheringham, plus doubles from James Finlay and Lennon Pirrie sealed that victory at Ochilview on Saturday.

Wylde said afterwards: “We needed to improve our goal difference because the teams above us have scored a fair few more. We’ve made up for it with our brilliant defensive record.

“The players did what I asked of them. When we were presented with chances, we took them rather than just passing it about for the sake of it.

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde