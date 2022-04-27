Syngenta boss Wylde praises side after win

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde was pleased to his side’s goal difference improve after they beat Livingston United 7-2 to go second in the East of Scotland Football League first division conference X table.

By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 7:46 pm
A hat-trick from Kevin Fotheringham, plus doubles from James Finlay and Lennon Pirrie sealed that victory at Ochilview on Saturday.

Wylde said afterwards: “We needed to improve our goal difference because the teams above us have scored a fair few more. We’ve made up for it with our brilliant defensive record.

“The players did what I asked of them. When we were presented with chances, we took them rather than just passing it about for the sake of it.

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde

The Dyes’ next game is an East of Scotland League Cup tie at home to Sauchie on Wednesday.

