Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde reveals ambitious league target after 5-2 away win

The Dyes are second in the table with 15 points, just a point behind leaders Dalkeith Thistle after six games.

Gaffer Wylde told The Falkirk Herald: “Without a doubt I’m looking at a promotion push this year. We are still just a new club but things are probably going quicker and faster than we probably expected.

"There’s rumours that we’re paying vast amounts of money which is absolutely ridiculous. We are not doing that.

Andy Rodgers in action for Syngenta against Edinburgh South (Pics by Alan Upton)

"Steven Allison, our director of football, works hard to bring sponsorship in. Players want to come to us now and obviously reaching the first round of the Scottish Cup last week has probably helped us again.

"Steven wants to get us up as high as he can. He’s had a wee dream having a football team and we are a very young, fit side.

"With three going up this year we’ve got to be one of the three. Thornton Hibs are one of the teams closest to us in the league and we took seven off them a couple of weeks ago.

"I think Whitburn and ourselves will be up there with AN Other.”

Ryan Millar nets for Syngenta

A lively encounter against Edinburgh South last weekend saw the Dyes’ James Finlay sent off along with two of the capital side’s players with Syngenta 2-1 up in the first half, after goals by Jason Walton and Kevin Fotheringham had cancelled out an early Edinburgh strike.

Wylde said: “Three players were sent off and probably three yellows would have been fine. There was nothing in any of them, it was just a wee bit of pushing etcetera with the shoulders against each other.

"I think the referees are under that much pressure now – there was a referee supervisor in the stand – so he did what he had to do.

"What happened was we had just scored through Kevin Fotheringham and he ran by one of their players and gestured at him. The boy kind of kicked out at him and tripped him up. It was a petulant flick out.

Andy Johnson on Syngenta corner duties

"Because of that the players all got together and James Finlay and one of their players pushed and squared up to each other. The referee sent them off which was a shame because it ruined the game to an extent because it was nine v 10.

"We had loads of the ball and all Edinburgh did was sit and sit on the 18-yard box. But we went on and scored another three goals (through Liam Taggart and two for Ryan Millar), also conceding one which made it 3-2 at the time.”

Syngenta have a break from the league this Saturday as they travel to Gartcairn in the Challenge Cup second round with kick-off at 2pm.