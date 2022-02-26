Swift was happy with a point against Stranraer

Nat Wedderburn and Nicky Jamieson both put their bodies on the line to block an effort at goal (Pictures: William McCandlish)

Striker Thomas Orr’s equaliser in the second half after an early strike from veteran Daryll Duffy ensured the Warriors took a point from that away match at Stair Park, and manager Stephen Swift was delighted to come away with a draw.

He said: “I think you could see that we didn’t play last weekend and it caught up with us towards the end.

“I had to take off Thomas up top to get someone into the midfield to help them out.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalscorer Thomas Orr battles for the ball in midfield

“You could see we didn’t have that energy we normally would and they looked drained out there.

“I was delighted with a point in the end.”

He was critical of how his side started the match, saying he saw exactly what they had spoken about not doing at training throughout their two weeks off.

“We’d warned them all week to not get caught out on their grass pitch with the tempo they play at, but for the first 20 minutes we didn’t compete,” Swift said.

Peter Urminsky makes himself big to block an effort from the home side

“The goal was really poor and it was simple routine in terms of how we could have defended it.”

The second half saw a better showing from the Warriors until they eventually tired late on.

Swift praised his team for making sure they took something from the game, saying: “We had a few chances and they did too and it was pretty even for the most part.

“Euan O’Reilly had a couple of half-chances that could have been executed better.

“I’d say we had a couple of strong penalty claims as well.

“It’s a really tough place to come and we showed a lot of determination.

“Earlier in the season I don’t think we showed that type of quality in the way we played.”

He also thanked his striker Orr not protesting about coming off despite scoring and looking a constant threat.

“It was for the benefit of the team and I explained that to him when he came off,” Swift said.

“He’s been brilliant since the turn of the year and his player-of-the-month award recently was so deserved.”