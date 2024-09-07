Swift turnaround from 'battering' delights Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith after Falkirk penalty win
The Warriors lost out heavily in the Premier Sports Cup group stages – but they put in a dogged display last Saturday at Ochilview Park to reach the fourth round, ending Falkirk’s seven-match winning run in the process.
Fans’ favourite Ross Meechan slotted home the winning spot-kick after Darren Jamieson made a crucial save from Coll Donaldson’s effort from 12-yards.
"The big thing for me is the turnaround,” Naysmith explained. “I know it is different team, and it is a different pitch, but we have come a long way in that five or six weeks. They battered us 4-0 that day. That is the most pleasing for me. We are starting to grow.
“The fans didn’t give us much stick for that game when they could have – we did get battered after the first 30 minutes. The honestly of our group is brilliant and they reacted to that in the right way.”
Stenhousemuir were under the cosh for long spells, but they took advantage of the visitors going down to ten men when Liam Henderson was ordered off, scoring a penalty with six minutes to go through ex-Falkirk ace Blair Alston.
And although Calvin Miller levelled things up late on with a cracking free kick to take it to penalties, Naysmith could only find praise for his team – although he admitted that he got tactics wrong.
The ex-Scotland international added: “Credit to the lads. They gave me absolutely everything as a team. We rode our luck at times, as you have to do against a good Falkirk team. They made five or six chances but they weren’t any weaker.
“We went with two strikers to try and not let them build their play. We haven’t done that much, going with the two and a narrow midfield. They had a worrying spell but otherwise we coped well with them.
“Falkirk had a go at the start of the second half and we couldn’t get out – I brought on our more attacking players and that actually left us too open. But that is down to me.”