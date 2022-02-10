Swift: Second place has to be the aim

x

Goals from club top scorer Thomas Orr and Nicky Jamieson sealed the win for Swift’s side in Dumfriesshire, with the win making it three in a row against Peter Murphy's team this campaign.

"There’s always a team in the league that is your bogey team and for Annan I think they will sick of the sight of us,” claimed Swift speaking to the Herald.

"For us we’ve had our own troubles against Stranraer this season.”

Nicky Jamieson fends off Annan's Iain Anderson

Assistant Frazer Wright took charge of the side again, with Swift still isolating from home and he admitted this week was an easy watch from home.

He said: “I was delighted with the performance and since the Elgin match at home, we’ve found a way to look more defensively solid and structured.

"We’ve not lost anything in attacking sense which is great.

"After a poor opening 20 minutes we didn’t look back after making some tweaks.

Captain Sean Crighton heads the ball in midfield

"After Tam Orr had scored it felt like it was in our hands really.”

In the second half, towering defender Nicky Jamieson scored to put the game beyond any doubt on 56 minutes.

The centre back signed for the Warriors permanently on an 18-month deal last month after ripping up his contract with Alloa Athletic.

Swift praised the big defender for his impact on and off the pitch.

"He’s one of those players you love to have in and around the place,” said Swift.

"On the pitch he does what he is good at.

"He’ll win headers and be aggressive at the back.

"He won’t try to play out with the ball because he is a proper old-fashioned centre half and you need a guy like that in this league.

"Around the club he is well-liked and I am delighted he is in my plans for next year already.”

One minute before full time, the hosts had the chance to pull a goal back from the spot, but recent signing Peter Urminsky saved from the spot to keep the Warriors clean sheet.

The St Mirren loanee is known as a penalty specialist, having saved three from the spot already this season and the manager said his presence at the back will be crucial.

He said: “I felt we needed something different in the goalkeeping position and he was one we worked on for a while.

"His record is great from the spot and he is just so big it actually puts players off.

"The defence look really comfortable with him in the goal.”

Stenhousemuir have a two week break before travelling to bogey team Stranraer, who they haven’t beaten this season, and Swift knows the significance of the match.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t think it could be a big one for us,” he said.

"If we could go down there and win, it would set us up really well.

"The aim has to be to catch up with Annan in third and see where that takes us.