Swift looks to block out outside noise as he points out 'quick fix' to Stenny's shocking start

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being tipped as possible title contenders, the Ochilview side, who brought in the likes of former Scotland cap Craig Bryson in the summer, sit rock bottom of the SPFL after four matches played.

On Saturday, they lost 3-1 at home to Dumbarton having also previously been beaten by Stirling Albion and Annan Athletic.

The Sons didn’t have to work hard for their three points on Saturday, with a number of comical errors and poor defending gifting Stevie Farrell’s side three goals.

Stenhousemuir's Matty Yates drives forward under heavy pressure from Dumbarton's Stuart Carswell (Pics by Scott Louden)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late Euan O’Reilly strike for the Warriors was only a consolation.

“It is bewildering honestly,” Swift admitted speaking to the Falkirk Herald.

"Sometimes, you can sit there when you play well and say things like we just aren’t getting the rub of the green, which happened a couple of times last season, but actually the truth is we are just not playing well at all at the moment.

“We aren’t giving ourselves chances in games at the moment. Defensively we look horrific and it is shocking.

Manager Stephen Swift looks to change things from the touchline

“Every game we are giving the opposition a head start and the basic parts of our game are lacking in a big way.

“I can’t quite put my finger on it but something is just off.

“Corners, free-kicks and goal-kicks are just some examples of things we aren’t dealing with at the moment and if you can’t deal with them, what chance have you got.

“Everyone is feeling it at the moment because confidence has dipped. The crowd rightfully gets on your back because of how you are playing and I feel for the supporters."

Scott Walker makes his move to go past Dumbarton's Joe McKee

If any confirmation was needed as to how dire the Warriors’ start to the campaign has been, club chairman Iain McMenemy took to social media earlier this week to say ‘current performances weren’t good enough’ and that ‘work had to be done’.

The former Broomhill boss has certainly been backed by the club in the summer, with a fee paid for striker Will Sewell, along with a number of high profile signings.

Swift in response just wants to get on with the job at hand, which he believes is one he can still carry out despite the poor start to the league season.

“We know ourselves,” he said. “We don’t need the chairman to tell us on social media.

“The pressure has possibly played its part a wee bit but I don’t see that as the main problem in any way.

“We have an experienced core in our group that have went the distance before.

“If we continue to give teams a goal start then we get the same results, that is what we need to fix, and fast.

"Our goal is to win promotion and that isn’t beyond us in any way. The division is open and teams will take points off each other.

"I don’t know how many times I can reiterate it but what we need to do is actually stop gifting teams goals.”