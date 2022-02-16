Swift: It’s time to beat our bogey side

Stenhousemuir manager Stephen Swift (Picture by Scott Louden)

His side travel to Stair Park having been beaten 2-0 there the last time they visited.

Swift said that result was his team’s worst performance of the season so far, with only one shot on target to show for a display representing the lowest ebb of his club’s poor start to the current campaign.

Swift wants his side to put that result right, saying: “It’s a big game for us, not just in terms of the league season, with Edinburgh City picking up form, but for our mentality as a team.

“We were humbled by them down there last time and and it was a real low point for the team.

“Eventually the game kicked us on because we were that bad.”

The Dumfries and Galloway side also won in December at Ochilview Park, trouncing the Warriors 5-1 despite their hosts taking the lead.

“That was another shocker from us and we need to put it right this weekend,” said Swift.

“Our players won’t need any extra motivation, that’s for sure.”

Last time out was a big win for the Warriors, beating third-placed Annan Athletic at Galabank.

“The league has had lots of situations like this,” said Swift. “I know for Annan we are a bogey side for them.