SWF League One: Trialists help snatch a late point for Stenhousemuir

Helen Templeton and Carly Lauder both scored in the 2-2 draw with the Paisley outfit, who currently sit bottom of the table after five matches played.

Warriors boss Jack Cameron admits he was frustrated with his side’s performance on the day.

“The result was really disappointing,” he said. “We went in there with the intention of winning the game as we always do, but the performance wasn’t what was required.

Carly Lauder (Stenhousemuir, trialist) flies past the wall and Gleniffer Thistle Ladies goalkeeper Sophie Cannon to make the final score 2-2 during the Scottish Women’s Football League One match at Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

"We had no excuses. We had just come back from a two-week break so players had that time to recover from little knocks and we should have been raring to go.

“The matchday squad was the biggest I have had available since joining the club in the summer so there really isn’t any excuse for playing the way we did.

“It just wasn’t our day. We had chances but we didn’t make the most of them and in possession we didn’t do enough.

“Any team in this league can give you a problem if you don’t take your opportunities.

*** FREE FIRST USE *** Stenhousemuir v Gleniffer Thistle, SWF League One, 18 September 2022 Helen Templeton (Stenhousemuir, Trialist) and Hannah Fleming (Gleniffer Thistle Ladies) during the Scottish Women’s Football League One match at Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

“We have deliberately not looked at the table too much so far, which is a cliche thing to say, but my aim was to always wait until we have played every team once so we knew where we were before making any real targets.

“But if we are playing like that then we won’t be anywhere near where I want the club to be come the end of the season.

“We are still going to just take each game as it comes and see where we are after that first period of the season.”

Cameron did however single out praise for his goalscoring trialists.

*** FREE FIRST USE *** Stenhousemuir v Gleniffer Thistle, SWF League One, 18 September 2022 Leah Jones (Stenhousemuir) and Colleen Cossar (Gleniffer Thistle Ladies) during the Scottish Women’s Football League One match at Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

The Warriors boss also says he wants to bring in more players.

“Helen played in our last match too and scored as well so she is doing very well,” he said. “Carly’s free-kick was touch of class right at the end of the game.

“We are still trying to add. The overhaul of the squad has been big and only nine are still here from last season.

“We knew it would be the case that we would maybe take a little short-term pain in terms of starting the season with small numbers, but we are getting there.”