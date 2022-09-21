SWF League One: Table-toppers Falkirk make it five out five

The 2-1 win at home against Grampian moved the Bairns onto 15 points from five games, with the side yet to drop points this campaign.

On the day the goals came from Ellie Roberts and Charlotte Holden.

“It wasn’t our best performance but we managed to get the right result,” Tully said of the result. “We were quite wasteful in the game and we could have scored a few more. But we are now five matches unbeaten and you can’t ask for anything more than that.

Craig Tully has led Falkirk to the top of the table (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

“I would say all of the teams in the division have improved somewhat from last season and the new teams are all strong, so it is even more impressive that we are where we are. Every match has its own challenges and that the same on Sunday.

“The goal for us now is to keep it going and use the momentum we have at the moment. At any level of football the habit of winning is massive.”

Former East Stirlingshire manager Tully joined the club in the summer and has changed the fortunes of the side quickly.

However, he has put the clubs start all down to his players.