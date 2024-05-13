SWF League One: Stenhousemuir seal league title after 4-0 win over Edinburgh Caledonia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stenhousemuir seal SWF League One title in style after 4-0 win over Edinburgh Caledonia.

Stenhousemuir have lifted the SWF League One trophy after beating Edinburgh Caledonia 4-0 in the sunshine at Meadowbank on Sunday.

The Warriors came into the game knowing that a just point would be enough to seal glory – but they started at a frenetic pace despite the hot conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josie Cawood hit the upright early on and a header from a corner went just wide before Eva Ralston connected beautifully with a pass out wide right to curl a volley past the keeper and into the top corner to put the Warriors one up.

Stenhousemuir celebrate with the trophy (Photo by Alex Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA)

Star defender Rachel Vickerman then put her head deftly to a Amy McClarty corner kick to double the lead to give the Warriors a healthy advantage.

Quick feet from Lucia Zamorano and Praise Adebo in the second half produced two further goals, allowing captain Jude Connolly to lift the trophy in front of the travelling Stenny supporters.

The Warriors – like the men’s Ochilview side – will now play a division higher next term with Jack Cameron’s team moving into the SWF Championship alongside rivals Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rounded off their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Bonnyrigg Rose to finish in third spot. But they like Stenny were already guaranteed of promotion thanks to top three finishes respectively.

Stenhousemuir star Eva Ralston scores to put the Warriors 1-0 up against Edinburgh Caledonia (Photo by Alex Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA)

Forfar Farmington did not play but are guaranteed second place after these results, regardless of their score against Bonnyrigg Rose next Sunday.

Elsewhere in League One, Queen of the South lost an early goal to Dundee West but roared back to win 4-1, while St Mirren and Giffnock played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

The regional SWFL leagues saw its second title winner named, as Armadale Thistle beat McDermid Ladies 6-1 and nearest challengers Glenrothes Strollers were held to a draw by Edinburgh South in the SWFL East. Central Girls lost 8-3 at Murieston United while Linlithgow Rose lost 3-1 against Edinburgh Uni Thistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armadale were formed out of the core of the Livingston Development side which won the SWFL East short season, and are now eligible to be promoted to SWF League One, where they will join SWFL North champions Inverurie Locos.

Captain Jude Connolly collects the trophy from SWF's Kerra McKinnie (Photo by Alex Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA)