SWF League One: Stenhousemuir hit rivals Falkirk for six as they all-but seal title in style

Hat-trick Lucia Zamorano celebrates after netting her third goal against Falkirk during Stenhousemuir's 6-0 win (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir star Lucia Zamorano scored a first-half hat-trick as the Warriors all-but wrapped up the SWF League One title in front of a bumper crowd at Ochilview on Sunday.

Jack Cameron’s table-toppers came into the match level on points with their local rivals after losing out last time out at third-placed Forfar Farmington, and they knew that a win would put them back in the driving seat for the title.

Amy MacLarty netted after just two minutes and the home side never looked back, with Eva Ralston and Praise Adebo adding second-half goals to put the seal on a 6-0 victory.

Amy MacLarty opened the scoring after just two minutes against Falkirk during Stenhousemuir's 6-0 win (Photo: Michael Gillen)

They now head into the final day next weekend three points clear of now second-placed Forfar, with crucially a 12 goal head start of goal difference over the Angus club.

Stenny only need a point against Edinburgh Caley to seal the league next Sunday. If they lose, they’ll need to wait another week until Forfar’s final outing.

"We would have loved to have guaranteed the title today. But we know that we are almost there now,” head coach Jack Cameron said.

“We’ll treat next week with the respect it deserves and hopefully go out on a win, or a draw, so we can celebrate on the pitch.

Both teams enter the Ochilview pitch in front of a large crowd for the SWF League One encounter (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Throughout the year, we knew that we were behind but that injuries were killing us and the group just needed to hang in their behind the leading pack.

"We’ve managed to go on an unbelievable run up until last weekend at Forfar. We’ve heavily beaten a good Falkirk team twice too.”

Elsewhere in SWF League One, Queen of the South and Airdrie Ladies finished their home campaigns in style, the Doonhammers putting seven past St Mirren without reply and the Diamonds winning 9-3 against Dundee West.

In the Championship, Renfrew Ladies won 10-0 against a Hutchison Vale side who will be pleased to see the back of the season.

Inverurie Locos ensured their SWFL North title lift was in good spirits after winning 7-1 against Dryburgh Athletic Dev, the Dundee side giving the visitors a guard of honour ahead of the game.

In the SWFL East, Armadale Thistle remain top after seeing off an Edinburgh South comeback in the second half to win 2-1, while Dunfermline Athletic moved into third with a convincing 7-0 win over Edinburgh university Thistle.