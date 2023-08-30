SWF League One: Stenhousemuir head into Falkirk clash on the back of cup shoot-out success

The Warriors secured an impressive fourth-placed finish last term, just four points off second-placed Westdyke, who won promotion to the SWF Championship.

And now, they head into their league opener against local rivals Falkirk on Sunday having missed out on the opening day of action as the spare team.

“There has been a massive overhaul over the past year across the club,” Cameron explained. “We have done a lot off the park in terms of putting simple things in place alongside really building a structure for now and the future.

Eva Ralston (Stenhousemuir) and Layla Philip (St Mirren) battle in the middle of the park (Photo by Alex Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA)

"Last season was tough and we didn’t really have a settled first team group. That was the key for this season, that we got a really strong core that will be available for basically every match. Last season we fell short at the end and I think that was due to our shortcomings in terms of the squad makeup.

"Our objective once again is simply to win each match we go into and I feel like we are miles ahead compared to where we were at this stage last season so that bodes well. We would of course like to be challenging at the top again.”

Stenhousemuir played their first competitive match of the campaign last Sunday, defeating fellow SWF League One side St Mirren on penalties at Ochilview after a 3-3 draw in the Scottish Women’s Championship and League One Cup first round.

On that match, Cameron said: “The fight and desire to stay in the game was great. We also showed real composure too during the penalty shoot-out. Cup matches are all about getting through to the next round, I don’t think our performance level was perfect but we did the other side of the game well.

"We now have our first league match against Falkirk and we are looking forward to that. It should be a good match and we were pretty evenly matched last season.”