SWF League One: Stenhousemuir happy to have promotion hopes in their own hands

Warriors boss Jack Cameron (Photo: Stenhousemuir FC)

The Warriors won 4-1 over Airdrie on Sunday to stay in fourth spot, two points Falkirk and Westdyke. Finishing in the top two earns promotion to the Championship.

"We wanted it to be in our own hands and it is,” the boss said. “With playing the other teams around us, we know that if you manage to win all of the split matches, you would probably be going up.

