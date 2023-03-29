SWF League One: Stenhousemuir happy to have promotion hopes in their own hands
Stenhousemuir head coach Jack Cameron says he is delighted to have his side in the final mix-up for promotion out of SWF League One, heading into the league split.
The Warriors won 4-1 over Airdrie on Sunday to stay in fourth spot, two points Falkirk and Westdyke. Finishing in the top two earns promotion to the Championship.
"We wanted it to be in our own hands and it is,” the boss said. “With playing the other teams around us, we know that if you manage to win all of the split matches, you would probably be going up.
"It is five cup finals really and if you win them all you are up - it is as simple as that. We have a different mentality now and we can grind results out. We are happy with where we are and promotion is an achievable goal.”